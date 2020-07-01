Well football is slowly resuming across T&T, especially at the grass roots level. It's a welcoming sight considering that no football is happening at the National level. The Immortelle Youth League which is a feeder system for Central FC will be returning to action later this month. However, they will have a challenge managing safety precautions and a suitable venue. Serjio Du Four has this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

EXEMPTIONS FOR NATIONAS

EXEMPTIONS FOR NATIONAS

With many nationals seeking exemptions and the Minister of Health and National Security Minister stating the return of nationals will be done in a measured manner. 