Finance Minister Colm Imbert raised questions about the purchase of luxury vehicles by Opposition members of parliament as he wound up the budget debate today. Minister Imbert said the kind of vehicles purchased and the way at least one of them arrived in the country raise questions about source of funds. More in this report from Candy Hill Frederick.

