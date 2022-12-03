The Minister of Finance is disputing that Trinidad and Tobago needs to increase its scanning of containers entering this country as a means of recovering more illegal firearms. In fact, he points out that this country's security protocol in that respect is well above the international average. This after the Comptroller of Customs revealed that just under 4,000 of 23,000 containers have been scanned at the port of Port of Spain from January to August of this year.

