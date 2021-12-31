The Finance Minister says he did not approve any special licenses for the MV Pelican and/or Adrian Scoon. And, he says for yet unresolved reasons... the Customs and Excise Division issued the licences despite written instructions to the contrary. This, as police continue to investigate after officers broke up an alleged party on the docked vessel. Juhel Browne reports.
Imbert Says Customs Approved Permit Without Permission
Juhel Browne
