Finance Minister Colm Imbert attended the San Fernando Suprme court this morning.
He was scheduled to be cross-examined in a matter brought by former Central Bank Governor Jwala Rambaran, regarding his dismissal as governor.
The Finance Minister was supposed to give evidence on behalf of the government when cross examined by Rambaran's lead counsel, former attorney general Anand Ramlogan.
However, the trial could not proceed as Imbert's lawyers filed an appeal today to challenge Justice Boodoosingh's ruling on the cross examination.
Rambaran is claiming that the government unlawfully revoked his appointment in breach of his constitutional right to due process and fairness.
He is seeking substantial damages, including aggravated and exemplary damages for alleged political victimisation.
The matter was adjourned to April 6th at which time the court of appeal is expected to give its ruling.
The Finance Minister is being represented by Senior Counsel Russel Martineau.