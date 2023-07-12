Public procurement under the newly-enacted legislation is proving to be difficult. The words of Finance Minister Colm Imbert, who admitted this morning, that "properly thought out" amendments are urgently needed. However, the Minister would not outrightly confirm or deny whether the procurement of goods and services for the recently-concluded CARICOM meeting, was in fact illegal. Rynessa Cutting has more.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SFCC LGE, PART ONE

SFCC LGE, PART ONE

As we head to south Trinidad exploring some of the municipal corporations that many will be …

FAZEER ON WI VS INDIA

FAZEER ON WI VS INDIA

International cricket commentator Fazeer Mohammed says even though the West Indies are compe…