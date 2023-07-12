Public procurement under the newly-enacted legislation is proving to be difficult. The words of Finance Minister Colm Imbert, who admitted this morning, that "properly thought out" amendments are urgently needed. However, the Minister would not outrightly confirm or deny whether the procurement of goods and services for the recently-concluded CARICOM meeting, was in fact illegal. Rynessa Cutting has more.
IMBERT: PROCUREMENT LEG. PROVING DIFFICULT
Rynessa Cutting
