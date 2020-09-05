The government has decided to remove all taxes on the purchase of laptops, notebook computers and tablet computers.
According to Finance Minister Colm Imbert in a late night Twitter post on Friday, the measure is in keeping with the PNM's election manifesto promise and takes immediate effect following a submission from his ministry to the cabinet on Thursday.
When asked for clarification today as to what exactly “all taxes” meant, Minister Imbert tells TV6 News, quote, “Computers are already exempt from customs duty. This measure removes VAT and the OPT or Online Purchase Tax on laptops, notebook and tablet computers.” end quote.
On Friday he also noted “taxes are earmarked to be removed on other devices mentioned in the PNM's manifesto. These include mobile and digital equipment, cell phones, software and accessories through the Finance Act of 2020.
He says these will take effect after the completion of the Budget Debate, in or around December 2020.
The move came as more and more people have been asking for incentives to ease the burden faced by families who are now forced to facilitate online learning for their children amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
The opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar took to social media yesterday calling on the government to remove the taxes on the sale of these devices to facilitate online schooling.
A few hours after her post, Imbert took to his social media account to announce cabinet’s approval on those very items, which he says was granted the day before.