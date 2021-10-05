The budget is not draconian as expected, says Finance Minister Colm Imbert as he defends measures contained in his 2022 budget presentation. Mr. Imbert addressed a post-budget forum this afternoon. Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine has the details.

