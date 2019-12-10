The deadline will remain as December 31st unless government sees the need to adjust it. That's a confirmation from Finance Minister Colm Imbert concerning the changeover process of the 100 dollar bill. However, something might be put in place specifically for merchants. Alicia Boucher tells us more.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tobago 100 Notes

Tobago 100 Notes

In Tobago long lines at commercial banks, as Tobagonians took time off their schedules to have their old $100 notes changed. But not everyone was happy. 