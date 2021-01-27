In September 2020, government announced that it had acquired CL Marine and its subsidiaries. On Tuesday, the Senate was briefed by the Finance Minister about the facility which is valued at over 119 million dollars. Alicia Boucher has the details.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Debate On Service Commission Reform Continues

Debate On Service Commission Reform Continues

"A managerial absurdity." That's a reference drawn by Government Senator Randall Mitchell as to the construct of the Service Commissions and their relationship with the entities they represent.

A Mockery Election

A Mockery Election

Tobago's first THA Chief Secretary is telling the people of Tobago, 'I told you so'. Hocoy Charles, in an interview with TV6, called Monday's election a mockery and a sham.

Energy Conference

Energy Conference

Energy Chamber chairman Dwight Mahabir calls for a reduction in CO2 emissions and a reduction in the gas subsidy for electricity.