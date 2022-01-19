With Reef tours now allowed, reef tour operator Michael Frank tells TV6, he has found himself in another predicament, he has no money. In fact, speaking to TV6'S Elizabeth Williams, Frankie, as he is popularly known said he is broke. Here is that report.
I'M BROKE
Elizabeth Williams
