A report by the United States Department of State says that this country has experienced a rise in the illegal importation and sale of marijuana seeds following the decriminalization of the possession and cultivation of small amounts of marijuana less than two years ago. The State Department also says U.S Customs and Border Protection continues to intercept significant volumes of marijuana destined for Trinidad and Tobago at the Miami warehouse of this country's national airline. Juhel Browne reports
Illegal Importation On Marijuana Seeds On The Rise
Juhel Browne
