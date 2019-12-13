The Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture handed over nine thousand US dollars in equipment on Friday to the Ministry of Agriculture to aid in disaster management. With the inclement weather the country is experiencing lately, Minister of Agriculture Clarence Rambharat says the equipment will be put to good use. We have more in this report.
