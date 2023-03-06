Praise is coming in for Trinidad and Tobago from the new President of the Inter-American Development Bank, Ilan Goldfajn. Speaking at the opening ceremony of the eleventh Annual Consultation of Caribbean Governors of the IDB, the IDB President highlighted T&T for its efforts in addressing key developmental issues, and also noted the strides we are making towards female empowerment. Rynessa Cutting reports.

