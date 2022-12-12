The Inter-American Development Bank and the University of the West Indies have inked an agreement valued at close to one million US dollars. Under the agreement, UWI would oversee blue carbon programmes taking place in other Caribbean countries under the Blue Carbon Fund. Alicia Boucher has more in this report.

