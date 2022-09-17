The Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA) views the allegations of corruption leveled at THA Chief Secretary, Farley Augustine, and his administration, by former Deputy Chief Secretary and PDP political Leader Watson Duke, as a serious matter, requiring further investigations. More on this Elizabeth Williams report.
IDA Calls On Farley To Account
Elizabeth Williams
