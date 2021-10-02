Icu Crisis Warning

The Ministry of Health says it is keeping a close eye on the effect the COVID-19 delta variant is having on the population. At this afternoon's press conference hosted by the Prime Minister, ministry officials say the nation's ICU is almost filled and may not be able to treat any spike in cases. Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh tells us more.

