The court hearing regarding what attorneys for talk show host Ian Alleyne deem 'his unlawful detention' will take place tomorrow at 2.30 pm. Meanwhile information has reached TV6 that Mr Alleyne was not the only covid positive patient re-tested, who was told that his results were compromised. TV6 spoke with a patient who produced his discharge document. Here's Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine with the story
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The court hearing regarding what attorneys for talk show host Ian Alleyne deem 'his unlawful detention' will take place tomorrow at 2.30 pm.
With the United States President announcing the deportation of persons in the region and threatening Visa sanctions if they are not allowed in, amid covid-19 concerns, the Chairman of Vision On Mission and former Prisons Chief says he feels certain that Trinidad and Tobago has nothing to fear.
The Minister of Health has come out defending his honor and professionalism as one COVID-19 -quarantined individual is attempting to challenge the actions of the Minister.
Just over 100 Canadians left this country on Tuesday on a flight to Canada in yet another exemption to this country's border closure which was granted for a flight to take North Americans back home.
A reminder for some and a warning to others, from the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service: it's illegal at this time to light fires next to your home, and you can be charged.