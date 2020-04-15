The court hearing regarding what attorneys for talk show host Ian Alleyne deem 'his unlawful detention' will take place tomorrow at 2.30 pm. Meanwhile information has reached TV6 that Mr Alleyne was not the only covid positive patient re-tested, who was told that his results were compromised. TV6 spoke with a patient who produced his discharge document. Here's Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine with the story

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Vision On Mission Ready For Deportee Challenge

Vision On Mission Ready For Deportee Challenge

With the United States President announcing the deportation of persons in the region and threatening Visa sanctions if they are not allowed in, amid covid-19 concerns, the Chairman of Vision On Mission and former Prisons Chief says he feels certain that Trinidad and Tobago has nothing to fear.

Canadians Flown Out On West Jet

Canadians Flown Out On West Jet

Just over 100 Canadians left this country on Tuesday on a flight to Canada in yet another exemption to this country's border closure which was granted for a flight to take North Americans back home.

Backyard Fires Illegal

Backyard Fires Illegal

A reminder for some and a warning to others, from the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service: it's illegal at this time to light fires next to your home, and you can be charged.