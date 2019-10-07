IAAF 4x4 Relay

It was a busted budget for medals for T&T as they left with the cub-board bare.

As Team TTO unbelievably left the IAAF World Championships in Qatar without a medal.

Remember this is the same team TTO that copped a record haul of medal at the Pan Am Games earlier this year.

On Sunday the final day of competition Keshorn Walcott finished 11th in the javelin, with a best throw of 77.47 metres, with Anderson Peters of Grenada stunning the field with a throw of 86.89 metres.

And in the 4 by 4 relays, T&T finished fifth in three minutes, zero-point-seven-four seconds with the US taking Gold.

In a major investment in healthcare, the government has promised to deliver four new hospitals by November, 2021, at a total cost of around $4.06 Billion.

A fifty three billion dollar budget filled with incentives was today presented in the lower house in what was finance Minister Colm Imbert's fifth and final presentation before the 2020 general election.