IAAF 4x4 Relay

It was a busted budget for medals for T&T as they left with the cub-board bare.
As Team TTO unbelievably left the IAAF World Championships in Qatar without a medal.
Remember this is the same team TTO that copped a record haul of medal at the Pan Am Games earlier this year.
On Sunday the final day of competition Keshorn Walcott finished 11th in the javelin, with a best throw of 77.47 metres, with Anderson Peters of Grenada stunning the field with a throw of 86.89 metres.
And in the 4 by 4 relays, T&T finished fifth in three minutes, zero-point-seven-four seconds with the US taking Gold.