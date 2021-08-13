'I have seen children die' the words of Independent senator, Dr. Maria Dillon-Remy, as she spoke of the need for children and the population at large to get vaccinated. Dr. Remy spoke with reporters at the Roxborough Administrative Complex car park, on Friday. More from Elizabeth Williams.

Crime Wrap

