I have no problem resigning if called upon. The words of Health Secretary Dr Agatha Carrington... in light of Tuesday's announcement by THA Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles that he would be stepping down by April 2020. Dr Carrington is one of three councillors appointed by Charles in 2017, following the Tobago House of Assembly elections. More in this report from Elizabeth Williams.

WConnection continue to make a push after a shaky start to the season. Wednesday evening they ran circles around Central FC in a Couva clash at the Ato Boldon Stadium.

After beating First Citizens Clarke in their opening three-day game, Preysal have shown they are a force to be reckoned with in local cricket.

President Paula Mae Weekes, is set to attend Sunday's national panorama finals for medium bands in Tobago. This was confirmed on Thursday, by president of pan Trinbago Beverley Ramsey-Moore. 