Chief Secretary Farley Augustine told TV6, he has been spied upon, and as a public official there is no word as privacy. Mr. Augustine was questioned by TV6 about the recent confirmation by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley of spy software purchased to assist in the fight against crime. Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar claimed that innocent citizens are also being spied upon. More from Elizabeth Williams.

