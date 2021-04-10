I DID NOT RUNAWAY

A fabricated lie told about her. That's the claim of the woman who allegedly ran-away from being transferred to a COVID facility in Tobago. She told TV6's Elizabeth Williams she has received no documentation from the Tobago Regional Health Authority, as to whether she has COVID-19 or not. So, she is exploring her legal options.
