A fabricated lie told about her. That's the claim of the woman who allegedly ran-away from being transferred to a COVID facility in Tobago. She told TV6's Elizabeth Williams she has received no documentation from the Tobago Regional Health Authority, as to whether she has COVID-19 or not. So, she is exploring her legal options.

A fabricated lie told about her. That's the claim of the woman who allegedly ran-away from being transferred to a COVID facility in Tobago. She told TV6's Elizabeth Williams she has received no documentation from the Tobago Regional Health Authority, as to whether she has COVID-19 or not. So, she is exploring her legal options.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

I DID NOT RUNAWAY

I DID NOT RUNAWAY

A fabricated lie told about her. That's the claim of the woman who allegedly ran-away from being transferred to a COVID facility in Tobago.

TEMA On St. Vincent

TEMA On St. Vincent

The director of the Tobago Emergency Management Agency, Allan Stewart, says the agency has been monitoring the developments in St. Vincent, 