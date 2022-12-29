I Centered Nation

Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Port of Spain, Farther Martin Sirju says the population has become self-serving and has drifted away from its religious values and principles. He believes secularism has taken over. 

A disabled Princes Town mother and her daughter are tonight asking for the public’s assistance to help save their dwelling place. The floor of the wooden structure recently began breaking, as the surrounding land shifted.

A homeless man was struck and killed while attempting to cross the Churchill Roosevelt Highway yesterday evening. He became the country's 90th road fatality for the year.

The Regulated Industries Commission says it is working on new rates for electricity for domestic and commercial customers. However, the Chairman gives an assurance that the charges will not be exorbitant.

In tonight's Tech Talk segment, Anselm Gibbs has a chat with Microsoft's Jorge Cella about t…