Only gutter politics from the PNM. This from economist Dr. Vanus James, in response to chairman of the Pnm Tobago Council Stanford Callender, describing his attire as one of a vagrant. Dr. James responded to Mr. Callender last night, during a PDP political meeting in Black Rock. More from Elizabeth Williams.

