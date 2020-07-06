Leader of the New National Vision Fuad Abu Bakr would be taking legal action against Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, after he was arrested following last Tuesday's unrest. But if what Bakr says is accurate, then he's not the only one suing the Police Commissioner. The Political Leader alleges poor treatment behind bars and he's calling for an end to what he sees as extra-judicial killings. Alicia Boucher has more in this report.
'I am going to sue Gary'
- Alicia Boucher
-
- Updated
Alicia Boucher
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Minister of National Security Stuart Young is satisfied that the country has returned to some level of normalcy and attributes this to the good work that has been done thus far.
The Progressive Democratic Patriots have been on a drive to repair roofs across Tobago.
It's going to be a tense five weeks to polling day. This is the summation of political analyst...
Leader of the New National Vision Fuad Abu Bakr would be taking legal action against Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, after he was arrested following last Tuesday's unrest.
Joevon Innis has been missing for since June 30th and his family tells TV6 they are heartbroken and desperate for answers.
King's Wharf Fishermen were left outraged today after they say a planned meeting with Udecott was cancelled at the last minute.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 06th July 2020
- Nahkid Ready For Campaign, Jack Banned From Event?
- 'I am going to sue Gary'
- Morning Edition July 6th 2020
- Roofs are being repaired in Tobago by a political party
- What are the factors influencing your vote?
- A Balandra Covid patient is speaking out
- Kings Wharf fishermen outraged by cancelled meeting
- Please bear with us, pleads Young
- NOW Party Contesting Laventille West