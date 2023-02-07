A group of people who own land along the Mon Desir segment of the Point Fortin highway project are pleading with the government to release monies which they claim are owed to them.
The landowners say, despite some of them being told that compulsory land acquisition for the project affected their properties more than ten years ago, to date, they have not received compensation for acres of land.
They tell our reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh, what’s worse, is that every day they have to look at the unopened but almost complete road running through their property.