Hunters who were part of the search team for little Kimani Francis are weighing in on the circumstances of his death, as questions continue to be raised in the public domain about his unfortunate demise. The Hunters Search & Rescue Team has been key to the recovery and rescue of a number of persons reported missing, with five persons located over the past weekend. Rynessa Cutting reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CAPTAINS PREVIEW 4 DAY

CAPTAINS PREVIEW 4 DAY

The six captains have been talking up their team's chances as we eagerly prepare for the res…

TOBAGO'S THIRD MURDER

TOBAGO'S THIRD MURDER

Trinidad artiste, 27 year-old N'Kosi Bovell aka Fari Dan, was shot execution-style on Sunday…