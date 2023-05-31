Little Umar Ali is now safe at home with his mother after being rescued from a forested area on Saturdy Meantime, the body of missing Manzanilla resident, Martin Thomas, was recovered by fire officers today, after being found on Monday. The Hunters Search and Rescue Team is now re-issuing a call for a national rescue team, with 12 bodies being recovered by the volunteer group for the year thus far. Rynessa Cutting reports.

