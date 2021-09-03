Cross country, The ODPM reports over three hundred roofs blown off and 99 fallen trees as tropical storm force winds hit some parts of the country worse than others.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Winds over 70 kilometres per hour hit the eastern part of Trinidad, hard, overnight.
Stagnant! That's how the Police Service Social and Welfare Association sums up the process t…
There are more than a dozen COVID-19 cases, at the Crown Point Fire Station.
Central Trinidad did not escape the onslaught by Tropical Wave number 41.
More breach of curfew arrests, and some of those people arrested, are facing additional charges.
The Supermarkets Association of Trinidad and Tobago says it supports the stance of the Actin…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 03rd September 2021
- House Torn Apart By Strong Winds
- Crime Wrap
- Trinis Drown In NY Flood
- Top COP appointment process sluggish?
- MSP Prisoners Claim Torture
- Gusty Winds Impact Central Trinidad
- Different Types Of Carnival Could Be Considered
- Beyond The Tape-Thursday 2nd September 2021
- MOH: Very Small % Of Vaccinated Persons Died From COVID