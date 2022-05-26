HUNDREDS OF PRISON, FIRE OFFICERS PICKET CPO

They are part of the protective services and are considered essential workers, but Thursday, they converged by the hundreds outside the office of the Chief Personnel Officer. Prisons and fire officers delivered a letter to the CPO'S office, expressing discontent with the Government's 2% wage increase offer. Rynessa Cutting has more.

HEALTH SEC ON MISC AND MONKEY POX

Another appeal to Tobagonians to get vaccinated against COVID-19...and to pay close attention to symptoms in children. Secretary of Health, Dr. Faith B.Yisrael, earlier this week indicated there were two cases of Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome in Children or MIS-C on the island. The condition, which follows a COVID-19 infection, is predominantly witnessed in children 5 to17 years old.

HEALTH WATCH: STRESS EXERCISES

Extended periods of stress can take a toll on your physical and mental wellbeing.

By taking a break, you give your brain and body a chance to reset, restore and cope with the stresses of daily life.

Dr. Marisa Nimrod and Dr. Nicola Alcala provide some anti-stress tips for you to try.

UTC #1 IN ASSET MANAGEMENT IN REGION

The Unit Trust Corporation is celebrating 40 years in asset fund management as the largest and leading asset manager in the region! Over its 40 years the UTC has gone from US 4 million in funds to just under 4 billion US dollars-worth in assets, and the Corporation is projecting bigger and better performance for 2022. Rynessa Cutting has more from the UTC's Annual General Meeting.

Rynessa Cutting has more.

IMPACT OF LANDFILLS

It's no surprise, our country's landfills are over capacity and if a new reengineered landfill is completed byn2025 as planned, waste must be halved for it to be viable.