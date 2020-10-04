Humming Bird Heros

In these times when bad news seems to be the new normal…tonight we take you away to some feel good news of little good deeds that can make a great big impact.
Nicholas Lutchmansingh tells us of two tails with one amazing story.
The Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh has announced that the country is seeing a 35% decrease in the number of COVID-19 Cases.
One Former Education Minister is tonight telling the government it risks creating a “lost generation” if the nations’ children’s education is not properly secured right now.
Good news for "gaza". Residents of Jacob Hill La Horquetta known as 'Gaza' received a much welcomed visit from their newly elected MP Foster Cummings.
Two days ago kind and patriotic citizens of Trinidad and Tobago were called to action as veteran comedian...
Dennis 'Sprangalang' Hall has died , according to reports the Comedian, Singer, talk show host and cultural Icon...
