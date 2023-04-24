The National Security Minister says the fight against human trafficking is a "fight against this modern day slavery."
He made the declaration as the police are investigating an element of a US State Department report about allegations of human trafficking in this country.
Fitzgerald Hinds says he signs "permits to allow victims and witnesses of human trafficking to" remain "securely" in this country "during the process of any trial, and there are many of them going through" the local court system.
Juhel Browne reports.