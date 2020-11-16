The Caribbean Centre for Human Rights expresses concerns over the COVID outbreak at the Maximum Security Prison saying it's unacceptable the AG has not made good on his promise of the early release of prisoners. Here's Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine with the story.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TTUTA Slams Scholarship Cuts

TTUTA Slams Scholarship Cuts

The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association is today slamming government's changes to the GATE and National Scholarship Programmes.