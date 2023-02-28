US-based humanitarian group, Human Rights Watch, is calling on the government of Trinidad and Tobago to repatriate roughly 90 nationals, who it says are currently being detained in Syria. During a press conference on Tuesday, HRW representatives shared that the majority of these persons are in fact children.. Rynessa Cutting reports.

