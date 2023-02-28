US-based humanitarian group, Human Rights Watch, is calling on the government of Trinidad and Tobago to repatriate roughly 90 nationals, who it says are currently being detained in Syria. During a press conference on Tuesday, HRW representatives shared that the majority of these persons are in fact children.. Rynessa Cutting reports.
HRW URGES TT GOVT TO REPATRIATE NATIONALS IN SYRIA
Rynessa Cutting
