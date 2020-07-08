As cases of COVID 19 continue to rise in neighbouring Venezuela, T&T's Health Ministry is working with NGO's to detect any backdoor cases.
Here's Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine with the story.
As thirty year-old Ornella Greaves is laid to rest, her grieving husband, Darren Joseph says he is offended that Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith hasn't made any efforts to meet him.
Serious allegations of misconduct are being levelled against the CEO of the Mayaro Rio Claro Regional Corporation.
The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development is at this time still in the process of paying out COVID-19 relief grants, some two months after persons would have applied.
The Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan at the sod turning ceremony for the Morvant Junction to Maritime Upgrade Project...
