As cases of COVID 19 continue to rise in neighbouring Venezuela, T&T's Health Ministry is working with NGO's to detect any backdoor cases.

Here's Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine with the story.

Woman killed during protest laid to rest

As thirty year-old Ornella Greaves is laid to rest, her grieving husband, Darren Joseph says he is offended that Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith hasn't made any efforts to meet him.

Some grants are being denied in Tobago

The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development is at this time still in the process of paying out COVID-19 relief grants, some two months after persons would have applied.