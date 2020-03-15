How Will Pandemic Leave Be Granted?

They say all categories of workers have been considered in the Pandemic Leave provision but with subcategories existing within those categories, a breakdown on how Pandemic leave will be granted was discussed at length at the Labour Ministry's Media Conference this afternoon.
Government has introduced Pandemic Leave, a provision which is geared towards facilitating time away from work for those who have to be quarantined as suspected or confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus.
Tobagonians have not been reported to be panic buying. Instead, they're calling for citizens to act responsibly.
The National Security Minister has given TV6 further details about an airport incident which he said yesterday led to passengers not being allowed to board a flight over COVID 19 concerns.
Ten computers each, were distributed to Mason Hall Secondary and the Speyside High schools, as the Digicel Foundation held its 3rd installation of the Digital Citizenship programme.
While the Catholic did not hold any masses and other religious bodies did not hold any sessions of worship in keeping with a call from the Government to avoid mass gatherings for the time being, one church held its usual Sunday service but with a difference.
