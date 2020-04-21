US President Donald Trump has taken yet another anti-immigration stance, he will this week sign an executive order which will stop the processing of legal immigrant applications. Weighing in on the development former director of UWI's institute of International Relations, Professor Andy Knight does expect this to affect the flow of Caribbean People to the US in search of jobs. But he believes the move will not go on unopposed and if it does, there will be major fallout. Here's Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine with the story.

Young female sensation Shemilah James is elated after being nominated Junior Sportswoman for chess at the First Citizens Sports Foundation Awards recently.

While there are calls from various sectors of the country to reopen business and restart the economy the Minister of Health is adamant that science and data will dictate the next step.

The Trinidad and Tobago Automotive Dealers Association says the COVID -19 pandemic has left them in a state of heavy financial loss and business relationships with foreign suppliers have also been negatively impacted.