People with mortgages in the State housing sector are being given the opportunity to defer their mortgage payments for two months in the first instance, as part of measures by the Government to help those suffering the economic impact of the COVID 19 crisis.
But if needed, can such deferrals be sustained for a longer period?
Our Political Editor Juhel Browne posed that question to the Housing Minister, who like MPs on the Government and Opposition benches are facing challenges helping constituents in need.