How Andrea Died

A private autopsy finds 23 year-old court clerk Andrea Bharrat was hit to the head, fell back and suffered a fractured skull. But a third autopsy may be required. Here are the details.
United National Congress Member of Parliament for Oropouche East Dr. Roodal Moonilal is issuing a call to the public to convert community activism to political action.
One opposition MP is urging the government to pump resources into the police service instead of politicising the Evidence Amendment Bill.
Facing the spate of violence amid the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic; it's what Traumatologist Hanif Benjamin calls compounded trauma.
The Agriculture Minister says the strength of pepper spray is three times more than that of the most dangerous pepper produced in this country.
