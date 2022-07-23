The Housing Minister is clarifying her announcement on Wednesday that the Housing Development Corporation is owed an accumulated delinquency debt of just over one billion dollars as of June of this year.
The clarification was provided by the Housing Ministry which said the figure "represents accumulated delinquency on debt owed to the" HDC "by occupants of HDC properties for the period 2016 to June 2022."
The Ministry further stated that "according to information provided by the HDC, the amount outstanding for the period January to June 2022 is close to $151 million.
But the Minister provided the first clarification during the TV6 Morning Edition programme.
Juhel Browne reports.