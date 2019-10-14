A family of nine inclusive of a five month baby girl, is tonight fearful their family home in Moriah Tobago, would collapse, following heavy rains. The family is blaming an incomplete project started by the Division of Infrastructure in 2014, for their present predicament . Georgiana Charles –Joseph spoke with TV6's Elizabeth Williams, who filed this report.
House on the Verge of Collapse
Elizabeth Williams
