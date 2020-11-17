The Tobago House of Assembly was dissolved on Tuesday, now paving the way for the announcement of the upcoming THA Elections date. Both the PNM and PDP are optimistic, the PNM, that they will have march to victory again and the PDP, that they would put the PNM on the run. More from TV6'S Elizabeth Williams.

