Over eleven incident reports in Tobago, as despite the island escaping the brunt of adverse weather, one house belonging to a special needs 79 year old woman collapsed in the village of Bethany. Cameraman Derrick Hamlet and reporter Elizabeth Williams have been on the ground in Tobago.
HOUSE COLLAPSE
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
By week's end, no COVID test will be required for entry into T&T. But as COVID-19 restri…
Sanitise contaminated fruits and vegetables, take precautions against mosquitoes and unless …
The business of food is one that is becoming more costly for consumers as those who import w…
An apology today from WASA's acting Chief Executive Officer for a disruption the supply of w…
Over eleven incident reports in Tobago, as despite the island escaping the brunt of adverse …
The minister of local government visited one flood-hit area in South Trinidad Wednesday afternoon.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 29th June 2022
- FROM COVID TO MONKEYPOX TO POLIO. MOH UPDATES
- Morning Edition: 29th June 2022
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 28th June 2022
- AVOID TAKING RISKS WITH CHILDREN
- Morning Edition: 28th June 2022
- WOLF IS BACK
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 27th June 2022
- CWU: WHY AMALGAMATED IN SCRAP IRON YARD?
- AL RAWI: T&T STILL ON ALERT