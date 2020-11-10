It's something that exudes confidence and if practiced can save your body from a lot of pain. Proper posture. Sitting at your desk or even in your car incorrectly can put pressure on your back, neck and shoulders. You may be among those who are working from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic but is your work space promoting proper posture? Well in our House Call we meet Physiotherapist Kern Roberts who will give us some tips on simple ways to help develop proper posture.
Residents of Glen Road Tobago are tonight telling TV6 NEWS, they were fooled into thinking a COVID-19 facility was being established in their area...
The national Volleyballers held their first training session as a team today at the Couva Veledrome.
Swimming have been allowed to resume activity under strict guidance.
On October 29th, Patriotic Energies submitted its final proposal to the government for acquisition of the Point-a-Pierre Refinery, the details of which have so far been concealed.
- Residents Speak Out
- Kamla Speaks On Refinery
- Beyond The Tape: Tuesday 10th November 2020
- Lyder: Illegal Venezuelans Causing NATSEC Threat
- Beyond The Tape: Wednesday 9th November 2020
- US Visa Service Update
- Farmers Stranded
- Prison On Lockdown
- FURTHER EASING OF RESTRICTIONS FOR T&T
- Khan Says Refinery Deal Review at Sensitive Stage