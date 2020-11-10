It's something that exudes confidence and if practiced can save your body from a lot of pain. Proper posture. Sitting at your desk or even in your car incorrectly can put pressure on your back, neck and shoulders. You may be among those who are working from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic but is your work space promoting proper posture? Well in our House Call we meet Physiotherapist Kern Roberts who will give us some tips on simple ways to help develop proper posture.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Residents Speak Out

Residents Speak Out

Residents of Glen Road Tobago are tonight telling TV6 NEWS, they were fooled into thinking a COVID-19 facility was being established in their area...

House Call

House Call

It's something that exudes confidence and if practiced can save your body from a lot of pain. Proper posture. 

Kamla Speaks On Refinery

Kamla Speaks On Refinery

On October 29th, Patriotic Energies submitted its final proposal to the government for acquisition of the Point-a-Pierre Refinery, the details of which have so far been concealed. 