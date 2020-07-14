It's time for House Call, our resident Medical Correspondent gives us some tips about keeping mosquito-borne diseases at bay, during the rainy season.
Local Dancehall Artiste Kyle Roberts George or Rebel Sixx as he was popularly known was laid to rest today following a funeral service at the Dibe Church of the Nazarene in Long Circular, St James.
Within a month of announcing its intention to contest all 41 seats in the General Election, Mickela Panday's party is now out of the election race.
With the Great Race on next month, we continue to feature different vessels...
The Police Service commits to having a strong and visible presence across the country on General Election Day to deter incidents of intimidation, voter suppression, bribery or illegal canvassing.
Over 100 people today received home repair grants totaling $2.5 million dollars.
