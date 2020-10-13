It's time for our final doctor's visit with Trichologist. Dr. Germaine Williams Beckles and tonight in our weekly House Call segment we continue our look at the different types of hair loss and what can be done to rectify it.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Education Secretary Kelvin Charles is calling for more private citizens to donate devices to Tobago's children for online learning.
As Debate on the budget continued in the Lower House on Tuesday, Government MP's sounded a note of optimism about the economy, but the Opposition was not buying the story.
Government is moving full steam ahead with its plan to privatise the Port Authority. The main objective is to get the critical asset running efficiently, which will save the State millions in subventions and bring much-needed forex into the country...
When all tax concessions on the importation of private vehicles are removed, the average person could find themselves paying up to 50% more for a vehicle...
A family of five is pleading for help to return to some semblance of normalcy after a tree came crashing down on their home during high winds and heavy rains last week.
Health officials say the spike in COVID cases in Tobago is as a result of the recent outbreak at the Scarborough Prison, where eighteen positive cases emerged...