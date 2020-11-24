It's Christmas season and if you haven't started to turn your house upside down yet cleaning, you're going to very soon. Accidents and injuries are said to increase during the holidays because of unsafe practises. Physiotherapist Kern Roberts is here once again to give us some tips on reaching that height to paint that decorative block or going low to take out those baking dishes.

