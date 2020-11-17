Last week we help you build some healthy posture habits. We also gave you some tips to ensuring your workspace at home nurtures a neutral spine. But you some of us that bad habit is hard to break. Well in our House Call segment physiotherapist Kern Roberts is here again to give us some exercises we can do on a daily basis to strengthen back and shoulders and rectify bad posture.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

House Call Part 2

House Call Part 2

Last week we help you build some healthy posture habits. We also gave you some tips to ensuring your workspace at home nurtures a neutral spine.