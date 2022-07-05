A new era of dentistry is now in practice in T&T, in the form of the iTero 5D imaging system. Lead Cosmetic, General and Family Dentist at Smile Inn Dental, Dr. Shenilee Hazell, conducted a demonstration of the technology - the first of its kind in the Caribbean! Rynessa Cutting tells us more.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

REGATTA FIVE PREVIEW

REGATTA FIVE PREVIEW

Mr. Solo will be making its first appearance for the year as the fifth TTPBA regatta is on t…