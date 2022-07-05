A new era of dentistry is now in practice in T&T, in the form of the iTero 5D imaging system. Lead Cosmetic, General and Family Dentist at Smile Inn Dental, Dr. Shenilee Hazell, conducted a demonstration of the technology - the first of its kind in the Caribbean! Rynessa Cutting tells us more.
HOUSE CALL: ITERO 5D DENTISTRY TECHNOLOGY IN T&T
Rynessa Cutting
